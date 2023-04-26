A Prominent CEO Was Fired Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment By A Dubai-Based News Anchor

Former NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell has been accused of sexual harassment and sex discrimination by a prominent CNBC anchor and international correspondent based in Dubai.

On Sunday, Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal and CNBC announced that Jeff Shell would be exiting his position after investigations into claims of sexual harassment and sex discrimination

Title image (left) via Axios

In a Securities and Exchange Commission document filed on Monday, the statement by Comcast read:

“Following a complaint that Jeffrey Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female employee, including allegations of sexual harassment, Comcast Corporation (the “Company”) retained outside counsel to investigate the allegations. During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations. As a consequence, on April 23, 2023, the Company terminated Mr. Shell’s employment With Cause under his employment agreement, effective immediately.”

Jeffrey Shell also put out a statement which read:

“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret, I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down.”

It can be confirmed that the CNBC anchor who filed the complaint is based in Dubai

Lovin Dubai is withholding the identity of the anchor out of respect for her privacy.

The anchor’s lawyer, McKie commented:

“Given these circumstances…it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated.”

The story was first reported by the entertainment news website Deadline.