A UAE Group Is Taking Over Retail With MAJOR Stakes In Spain’s Top Omnichannel Apparel Group

UAE’s very own Multiply Group is making BIG moves in the retail world, and this time, they’re setting their sights on apparel!

The Abu Dhabi-based investment powerhouse has just locked in a 67.91% controlling stake in Tendam, Spain’s second-largest apparel group by market share. This deal is more than just a big win for Multiply…it’s a game-changer.

And it’s nothing minor guys…they’re about to witness a massive boost to their EBITDA post-consolidation and an ICONIC entry into the world of global retail and apparel.

Tendam isn’t just another clothing company, it’s the owner of major brands like Women’secret, Springfield, and Cortefiel, with a reach that spans over 80 markets, including Spain, Portugal, the UAE, and Latin America

Talk about a GLOBAL impact! Multiply is stepping up its game in the retail space, and with Tendam as the anchor, they’re all in on building their consumer-focused empire.

So, what’s the big deal for Multiply?

This acquisition ticks all the boxes: it boosts their double-digit EBITDA growth goals, adds a hot new vertical to their portfolio, and opens up huge global expansion opportunities. With Tendam’s already massive presence and omnichannel retail model, Multiply is primed to ride the wave of the €1.3 trillion global apparel market.

Tendam has been on fire lately, consistently hitting growth targets and expanding its international footprint. And now, Multiply is set to bring the heat with its majority stake.

With 1,800 points of sale and over 24 million customers, Tendam is at the forefront of blending online and in-store experiences, and Multiply is ready to take things to the next level!

 

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

 

Une publication partagée par Multiply Group (@multiplygroupae)

This is just the latest in a string of smart moves from Multiply Group. They’ve also recently acquired stakes in BackLite Media, Excellence Premier Investment, and The Grooming Company Holding, proving they’re serious about dominating across multiple industries. CEO Samia Bouazza is all in on the retail sector, calling this acquisition a HUGE leap forward for Multiply’s global strategy.

Fingers crossed Tendam’s top stores will start descending on the UAE!

 

 

