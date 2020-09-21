د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi Public School Teachers Can Now Choose To Get The COVID Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in emergency cases for frontline workers is now an option for teachers.

Public schools in Abu Dhabi got information confirming the inclusion of teachers, admin and their immediate family among the priority categories to get the vaccine, according to the Khaleej Times.

The vaccine aims to protect people from the danger they may face due to the nature of their work and “will include family members (first-degree) who are aged above 18 years. Taking the Covid-19 vaccine is optional for those who are eligible.” Teachers eligible for the vaccine have until September 24 to choose to take the offer.

