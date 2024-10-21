Abu Dhabi’s Favorite Theme Park Brings Nonstop Spooks For The Ultimate Halloween Month

Get ready for a frightfully fun time as Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi transforms into the ULTIMATE Halloween playground from October 5 to November 3!

For an entire month, the park will be PACKED with spooky celebrations, family-friendly thrills, and over 60 costumed characters ready to bring the chills every day. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling rides, Halloween-themed treats, or exciting live entertainment, this Spooktober extravaganza promises something for everyone.

Some events for the season include Scooby-Doo and the gang in action!

Ever wonder what happens when Scooby-Doo and the gang get invited to a haunted party? Find out at the Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. Plaza Stage where Scooby and the Mystery Inc. crew take on the spooky Baron Von Duckula’s manor right in front of you! Watch as things get weird and spooky in true Scooby-Doo style.

You’ll also get the chance to face Gotham’s Most Wanted Villains and Sirens

Get ready to step into the shadows and feel the chills as you enter the sinister world of DC™ Super-Villains! Watch out as you cross paths with scheming criminals lurking in the darkness, including none other than The Riddler himself! Don’t miss the spine-tingling shows and exclusive meet-and-greets with Gotham’s most notorious villains, because in this city, danger is always just around the corner. And if you’re feeling brave, dive deeper into the fear with the electrifying Gotham City Sirens Show. Will you dare to meet the Gotham City Sirens? Enter at your own risk! Bring that Trick O’ Treat energy because wickedly delicious treats also await! No Halloween is complete without some treats, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi has that covered too. Discover a variety of mouthwatering Spooktober-themed snacks and desserts that are wickedly delicious. From candy-filled goodies to boo-tifully crafted creations, these treats are no tricks, just the perfect treat!

This is just the beginning guys, because the world-famous theme park has a whole MONTH packed with action!

Grab your tickets ASAP with some tempting bundle offers

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is making it easy for families and friends to join in the spooky fun with a variety of amazing ticket offers. You can unlock exclusive deals like:

General Admission Tickets go for AED 345

30% off Single Day Tickets for Emirates NBD Cardholders for just AED 252

Single Day Ticket + Meal Voucher for AED 395

Grab four tickets for the price of three, exclusively for UAE residents for AED 1,035

With deals like these, there’s no excuse not to dive headfirst into the Halloween fun!

So gather your squad, dress in your spookiest outfits, and head to Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi for a month-long Spooktober celebration that will have you howling with laughter and thrills