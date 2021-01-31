Two Planes Just Performed Proper Action Movie Stunts Over JBR

Who heard it?… Better yet, who saw it?!

We are shooooook in Lovin HQ. Our office is located in JLT, we’re on the 42nd floor and just now we were treated to something that you would only see in the movies. I’m talking SERIOUS Mission Impossible stunt-age here (and you KNOW Tom Cruise and SRK are shooting movies in Dubai right now, so this might have been the preview before it hits the big screen).

A huge stream of smoke just trailed two planes, as they dove and swooped in tandem, you could hear it all through JBR, Dubai Marina and as far as JLT and Media City.

The performance lasted for about 10 minutes and looked like a stunt for an action movie