A New A&E Bottle Store Opens At A Very Handy Location

Dubai Creek has the most famous viewpoint in Dubai and now it’s got one more reason for you to visit…

A new A&E bottle store has opened on the podium level at Dubai Creek Residencies North Tower 3. The 21st African + Eastern store in Dubai brings experienced staff, exceptional service, and 2,000 products to the Creek, and it’s convenient for residents and day-tripper tourists alike. The store has a classy look & feel, with a walk-in hops chiller if you’re in the mood for a cold one, and it’s a brilliant addition to the rapidly growing upscale community.

So if you haven’t yet made the trip to check out Dubai’s most impressive view, use this opportunity and GO! The harbor has a free-for-all viewpoint which sits high above the natural saltwater creek and offers an unparalleled view of the Dubai skyline.

The 30% Municipality tax on alcohol has been removed (woo hoo!) and alcohol licenses are also free

While you’re there, take advantage of the recently relaxed alcohol laws in Dubai, which include free FREE licenses for ANYONE 21+ (residents bring original Emirates ID & Tourists original passport), 30% Municipality tax removed on drinks, and more.

& to make sure you love the new Dubai Creek store, they’re dropping brill deals for the launch

The first 500 customers who spend AED 100 or more (inc VAT) get FREE Limited Edition hops beverage cans

Amazing discount on premium Brut bubbles now at AED 129 until March 31

Buy 3 Get 1 Free on vino & bubbles

All customers who purchase from the store enter draw to win prizes every month! The March prize is a Premium Beverage Cooler. Stay tuned for the April contest!

The opening brings African & Eastern stores in Dubai to a grand total of 21 and the Dubai Mall store celebrates its first birthday this month

A+E is also celebrating its 1st anniversary of their flagship store in the Dubai Mall on March 17.

Wanna visit? Get limited, exclusive and special anniversary offers and comps between March 15 & 20!

The important bits:

Where? Dubai Creek Harbour, Podium level, Dubai Creek Residencies North Tower 3

