A Fabulous Fashion-Inspired High-Tea Is Launching At The Kempinski

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S… This will be the ONLY tune in your head after experiencing this ultra-glam, fashion-inspired high tea at the Kempinski!

A thoroughly chic new afternoon tea is launching at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Located in the super stylish Aspen lobby, this is an afternoon out for families, shoppers, and fashionistas to enjoy a delectable menu that’s simply perfect for a pre or post-shopping date.

The luxury hotel conveniently has an entrance located WITHIN Mall of The Emirates and every guest will receive a 10% voucher on full-price items at Harvey Nichols – What a treat!

Fashionistas unite for the brand new Afternoon Tea by Harvey Nichols at Aspen!

Tuck into a sophisticated Harvey Nichols themed menu

It’s three-tier displays all the way. The menu items are bitesize and exquisitely prepared, including Baby Shrimp Tart with Mango Salsa, Scottish Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Sandwich, Orange Marmalade on Crispy Ciabatta and Chocolate Marquise Cake… Delish! You’ll finish your afternoon with adorable Harvey Nichols branded macaroons and chocolates to complete the fashion experience.

If an afternoon in luxe surroundings featuring gorgeous tiny savoury and sweet treats situated just yards away from your favourite shopping mall sounds like a dream… Look no further.

Psst! This High Tea is only available until December 4 – Don’t miss it

The important deets:

When? Daily from 3pm to 6pm until December 4

How much?

AED 215 – single set menu

AED 395 – double set menu

Get a voucher with 10% off full-priced items across fashion and beauty products at Harvey Nichols.

Book your table here