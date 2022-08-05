د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Airport Ground Staff Help Dubai Resident With An Injured Hand

A Dubai Airport on-ground staff member just went out of his way to help a passenger travelling from Dubai to India in a typical Dubai moment!

Prachee Passi was travelling with an injured hand and struggling to push her luggage through the customs when she was spotted by an on-ground staff member of the Dubai Airports- Hamdan Mohammed.

The staff ensured a smooth experience all the way till she boarded the plane

Hamdan carried the passenger’s luggage through the check-in counter, security check, immigration…all the way to the lounge!

The Dubai Airport employee was with Prachee all through, ensuring that she got priority service due to her injury- and that’s a true example of the Dubai Airport employee’s dedication to customer happiness.

Take a bow, Hamdan Mohammed

A Dubai resident, Prachee was overjoyed with the type of service she received at one of the world’s busiest airports.

We owe our title to staff like Hamdan- who go above and beyond to make sure we have the best service ever!

