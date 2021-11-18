Roadtrip Alert! Al Majaz Waterfront Needs To Be On Every Family's Hitlist!

Ready for a weekend break that feels like you’re in a whole new world?!

We’ve got you!

Al Majaz Waterfront is blowing us away with its STUNNING scenery, and not just a feast for your eyes, it’s the perfect family day out thanks to the numerous restaurants, kids areas, and plenty of events lined up all year long!

Located in the Vibrant Heart of the City of Sharjah and overlooking the Khalid Lagoon, the whole area is 231,000 square meters and it’s simple WAITING to be explored! Explore on foot on the jogging track, take in the magical fountains and tuck into a massive variety of 19 local and international restaurants and cafes.

Grab your keys! Here’s why Al Majaz Waterfront should be your next roadtrip

Ready to run? The new extension has an 825-metre jogging track – get those steps in!

Also a great option for strollers, you can walk among the palm trees, flowers, and take in the breathtaking landscape overlooking Khalid Lagoon. FAB!

Next to the Sharjah Fountain you’ll find international restaurants and cafés (scroll for deets) and a magnificent mosque.

Eat your heart out! There’s an incredible mix of restaurants including fine-dining and budget options

You’ll find a mix of cuisine, from Emirati, and Lebanese to Turkish, Asian, and a mix of European, American, and Canadian eats… Everyone is catered for!

Bringing the little ones? Kids will LOVE Al Majaz Mini Water Park “Splash Park” and there are lots of play areas to choose from

You’ll also find the Alwan Centre for kids… All in one place!

Top tip! Get the very best views of Sharjah from the famous Sharjah Boats