An Expat Who Has Lived In Dubai For 13 Years Has The Cutest Message For HH Sheikh Mohammed

Ask anyone who’s lived in Dubai and they’ll tell you what an addiction the city is! Well, there’s certainly something about Dubai that makes it a second home for people from across the world. A melting pot of cultures, Dubai is a city that has always welcomed people from all walks of life and this cute video is solid proof.

Dubai expat- Mabina Daniel Lengweng completed 13 years in the city and is celebrating it in the cutest way

Mabina shared a fitting tribute to Dubai, through a 2-minute video on Facebook. The video starts off with Mabina thanking HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the UAE government for providing opportunities for people from all over the world to experience the Emirati hospitality.

This is just so HEART-WARMING!

Mabina also praised the government’s efforts in setting up the happiness department, to ensure the needs of the people are met. He further added that Dubai is a city full of hope, inspiration, diversity, opportunities and creativity.

“I love your buzz, ambition, persistent, dreams, desires and commitment to your people”

Mabina ended his video congratulating the safety, immigration, customs, police, army, and the UAE’s central intelligence department for all their efforts in safe guarding the people. The expat expressed his love and gratitude for the city and hopes to celebrate 50 years in the UAE.

Ain’t it just too CUTE!

