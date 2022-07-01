An Immersive Insta-Worthy Pop Up is Opening In Dubai for 8 Hours Only This Weekend

Down your cosmos and get yourself the fastest taxi down to the Palm on July 2, because House of THE Malts will be TAKING OVER!

Get your much-needed dose of entertainment, fun, glam, spirit and all that SAUCE handed to you on a silver platter this Saturday, as House of THE Malts by Glenlivet will be turning the vibes up a notch this weekend with their snazzy pop-up at one of Dubai’s most luxurious villas at FIVE the Palm.

The pop-up for the famed drinks brand ain’t just a TOTAL treat for your ‘gram, but is also serving up complimentary drinks, food, cocktail masterclass, entertainment, an immersive ball pit, surprise sensory rooms, giveaways and more surprises!

Remember: Entry is OPEN to all on Saturday, July 2 from 4pm till 11pm in slots of 45 minutes! Comment under @xthecollective’s post for more information

Comment under @xthecollective‘s posts and they’ll tell you more😉

Cutest part?! Every guest will have the chance to win a bespoke piece of art created just for this event by famous artist Dina Saadi

Flour Girl headed up by pastry chef Farah Hassan, ex Nobu chef will be creating edible art pieces for guests to taste

This is deffo a CLASS way of keeping your spirits high this weekend

All the deets on the pop-up of the YEAR!

What? House of THE Malts by Glenlivet

When? Saturday, July 2 from 4pm – 11pm

Where? Message @xthecollective and they’ll tell you more