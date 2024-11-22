Get Your Mat Ready Because A FREE Guided Yoga Session Is Happening This Weekend

Bet you don’t have Saturday morning plans… well, NOW you do! How does a tranquil day under the blissful sun sound like to you? Calling all fitness enthusiasts, yoga lovers, and anyone looking for a dose of serenity, your weekend is about to turn up!

Anis Sajan, the Vice Chairman of Danube Group and a passionate advocate for wellness, is inviting you to a truly unique yoga experience as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024

Mark your calendars for November 23, 2024, and get ready to roll out your yoga mat at the picturesque Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, the session is going to be an hour of relaxation, mindfulness, and connection. Led by Anis Sajan, this session will take you through a rejuvenating blend of asanas and pranayamas, leaving you refreshed, energized, and centered for the day ahead. You’ll feel unstoppable!

Before the session even starts, you’re more than welcome to roll out your yoga mat from 7:30am so you can soak up the morning sun and mentally prepare for an unforgettable wellness experience.

Participants will receive a complimentary goodie hamper, packed with a yoga mat, a face towel, and water to keep you hydrated throughout the session

As if the joy of yoga wasn’t enough, all attendees can enter an exclusive lucky draw for a chance to win 3 Milano Water Purifiers! So not only will you be joining a like-minded community, soaking in the positive vibes, and getting your exercise on, you could also walk away with a special gift. Don’t miss this opportunity to unwind, recharge, and embrace wellness like never before.

The important bits

Date: November 23 from 8:00 AM

Location: Dubai Digital Park, DSO. Click here for the MAP!

Gates open at 7:30 AM. Register HERE!