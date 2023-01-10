Apply For The ‘World’s Best Job’ At Yas Island Abu Dhabi And Get $100K For 2 Months

Working 9-5 is good. It’s not the most fulfilling kind of desk jobs but it pays the bills and you get medical insurance… fun stuff, right?

But don’t we all want to ditch the laptops and the uncomfortable desk chairs and do something incredible? It’s your chance to take on a very exciting job (that it won’t feel like one) and get paid $100,000. Where can you apply to this? Not LinkedIn, but on hireme.yasisland.com

Apply for the competitive ‘World’s Best Job’ on Yas Island Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Island جزيرة ياس (@yasisland)

Yas Island is pretty impressive but they’re looking for a new ambassador to blow it out of the water

No ordinary job will give you access to a top-tier golf course, Formula 1 circuit, the best concerts in the country, and a $100,000 salary but Yas Island Abu Dhabi will!

If you’ve got ideas on how you can make Yas Island Abu Dhabi even grander than it already is then send them in and apply through hireme.yasisland.com.

The important deets

The job is competition-based with one guaranteed winner. The package is a salary package of $100,000 for a 2-month gig as Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s Ambassador.

You have from today until January 23 to apply! The top five candidates will be informed on January 26 and the winner will be announced on February 3.

T&Cs apply!