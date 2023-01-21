Dubai
Atlantis The Royal’s Ultra-Luxurious Opening: From Champagne Vending Machines To Gold-Plated Toiletries
Another luxurious hotel opening in Dubai? Frankly it would be surprising if there WEREN’T any gold-plated toiletries. The rest of the world anyway believes that Dubai residents have gold-plated water closets so why disappoint, sah?
Here’s the buzz of the WHACK uber luxuries that the opening of Atlantis the Royal welcomed it’s visitors with:
Free Champagne vending machines and gold plated toiletries:
The lucky VVIPS who were invited to the event thoroughly immersed themselves in the luxuries the hotels offered, including customized perfume in their hotel rooms (not visualized in the vid)
A crazy water + fire show to go along with that anticipated Beyonce concert
A heavy A-lister, B-lister, and C-lister crowd
This opening was so anticipated that invites were leaked and the big Beyonce concert is not allowed to be recorded
