AYA HAS LANDED! The Origin Of The Star Shower Has Been Revealed

AYA, the best immersive experience in Dubai, landed in Dubai at WAFI City Mall on Wednesday night, flooding your feed with otherworldly visions from another universe. AYA is opening to the public on December 17.

Dubai residents shared footage of AYA’s arrival, with lights dancing across the sky, and now it’s been revealed why.

The footage was a teaser for AYA and the immersive experience was unveiled in DIFC on Thursday morning

The videos were the first act of one of the Middle East’s BIGGEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN EVER, taking over the phones of the likes of Bin Baz @bin_baz, Nour Ghandour (@nour), Saoud Al Kaabi (@saoudalkaabi), Ahmed Ali (@a7med_ali), Maya Diab (@mayadiab), Taim Al Falasi (@taimalfalasi), Mo Vlogs (movlogs), and Noor Stars (@noorstars).

The wide-reaching campaign is promoting the best immersive experience in Dubai and it opens on December 17

AYA is an ‘out of this world immersive and experiential entertainment park’. Take a trip to a beautiful universe and see 40,000 square feet of vibrant interactive experiences that combine art and technology in 12 twelve rooms. It looks and SOUNDS like a blast.

Tickets start at AED99 if you pay online, and AED125 at the door. Get ’em here before its too late.

It’s here! The beauty of AYA has been revealed!

The important bits

How much? Pay AED99 online and AED 125 at the door

Official opening date 17th December 2022

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday: 10:00AM – 10:00PM Friday – Saturday: 10:00AM – 12:00AM

Where? Level One, Main Atrium, WAFI City Mall