The Top 10 Best Places To Work In The UAE In 2023

Thinking of a career change?

This list by Great Place to Work has got you. The annual summary highlights the best places to work by recognizing places which have “diligently to form connections and transform cultures and ensure employee well-being goes hand in hand with economic growth.” The lists outline top small & medium companies, large companies, and governmental companies in separate lists.

So without further ado, make noise for the following employers…

via GIPHY

The top places to work within the Government

5. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

4. Government of Sharjah – Department of eGov

3. Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority

2. Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

1.Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

The top 5 small and medium companies to work for

5. Accuracy

4. Shift Electronics LLC

3. Pizza Exprees

2. Century Finanical

1.THE One

The top 5 large companies to work for

5. Chalhoub Group

4. Centrepoint

3. Al Dabbagh Group

2. Leminar

1.McDonald’s by EFC

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The Best Places To Work In The UAE In 2023

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.