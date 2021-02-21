د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Group Pledges World's Biggest Bitcoin Deal Worth Over AED17 BILLION

One Dubai businessman just pledged $4.8 BILLION into the digital currenly, it’s the biggest investment in history and it’s worth over AED17 BILLION. Phew!

Khurram Shroff, the Chairman of the IBC group, pledged the jaw-dropping sum to help set up the Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy Foundation.

Shroff is one of the biggest bitcoin holders in the region and as we watch the value of the currency rise monumentally, Shroff continues to tweet his support its value will reach $75k.

Bitcoin will continue its bullish trend in the coming weeks and may test the $75,000 level on rising demand from individuals and institutions.

The IBC Group Pledges 100,000 Bitcoin to support the Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy Foundation

The pledge smashes the current record held by Tesla

The largest Bitcoin buy in history aims to make the digital currency more accessible

The Dubai-based IBC Group, a Private Equity Invest Company in Real Estate, Art and Future Tech, Blockchain and Ai backed the pledge which will help the adoption of digital currencies in multiple industries in the States.

Bitcoin is currently valued at $57k.

