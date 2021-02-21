Dubai Group Pledges World’s Biggest Bitcoin Deal Worth Over AED17 BILLION

One Dubai businessman just pledged $4.8 BILLION into the digital currenly, it’s the biggest investment in history and it’s worth over AED17 BILLION. Phew!

Khurram Shroff, the Chairman of the IBC group, pledged the jaw-dropping sum to help set up the Miami 2.0 Blockchain Strategy Foundation.

Shroff is one of the biggest bitcoin holders in the region and as we watch the value of the currency rise monumentally, Shroff continues to tweet his support its value will reach $75k.

Bitcoin will continue its bullish trend in the coming weeks and may test the $75,000 level on rising demand from individuals and institutions.