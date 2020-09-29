Latest
BREAKING: The Emir Of Kuwait Has Sadly Passed Away
Just in: Today marks the sad passing of the Emir of the State of Kuwait.
Kuwait News Agency reported the death of His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who held the position since 2006. The Kuwaiti people and Arab nations mourn his death.
الديوان الأميري: ببالغ الحزن والأسى ننعى إلى الشعب الكويتي والأمتين العربية والإسلامية وشعوب العالم الصديقة وفاة المغفور له بإذن الله تعالى صاحب السمو الشيخ صباح الأحمد الجابر الصباح أمير دولة الكويت الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه pic.twitter.com/NxeybFCx37
— كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) September 29, 2020