BREAKING: The Emir Of Kuwait Has Sadly Passed Away

Just in: Today marks the sad passing of the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Kuwait News Agency reported the death of His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who held the position since 2006. The Kuwaiti people and Arab nations mourn his death.

The Emir is the head of State in Kuwait and the most powerful position in the country.
More to follow…

