DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: Fancy Pique-Nique’s, Vote For Your Fav Burgers & ROFL At These Shows!

It’s not every week that you get to vote for the best burger in town, have eight powerhouse chefs cook under one roof, sing out loud at karaoke brunches – all in one weekend. Phew!

Throw in some amazing live shows and exclusive freebies and your plans have never looked better.

Scroll down for a Dubai weekend that’s FUNNN !

9. A Two-Night Eight-hands Dinner Featuring the Banyan Tree Dubai’s Visionary Chefs

If you’re the kind of person who plans weekends around really good food, clear your calendar. Banyan Tree Dubai is hosting a special two-night, eight-hands dinner that brings together four powerhouse chefs under one roof. There’s going to be bold flavours, absolutelyyy fine techniques and a menu that elegantly hops across cuisines.

On night one, Demon Duck takes centre stage with Chef Alvin Leung doing what he does best: pan-Asian dishes with a creative, rule-breaking twist (yes, the iconic slow-roasted duck is involved). Night two shifts to the ultra-intimate TakaHisa, where Michelin-recognised Chefs Taka and Hisa showcase precision sushi and premium Wagyu, all tied together by Banyan Tree’s own Executive Chef Jonathan Bouthiaux.

Seats are limited, and it’s very much a once-in-a-while kind of experience.

When: Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25

Where: Demon Duck & TakaHisa, Banyan Tree Dubai

For more information: Call +971 4 556 6466 or email: guestservice-dubai@banyantree.com / or visit HERE!

8. Josette X Jo Malone London Partner for ‘Le Pique-Nique Brunch’

Josette, DIFC’s iconic Parisian-inspired dining destination, has announced an exclusive new partnership with Jo Malone London and Moët & Chandon, launching a refined weekly brunch concept: Le Pique-Nique Brunch.

Kicking off this Saturday, Le Pique-Nique brings together elegant French-inspired dishes, floral touches and fragrance-led moments that turn brunch into a full-on experience. Expect a relaxed, social vibe where everything is designed for sharing, lingering and enjoying the moment, with Moët flowing and Josette’s signature flair front and centre.

The experience is further elevated with live culinary stations , including a crêpe trolley with iced tea display , and a Moët & Chandon ice-cream trolley, enhancing the playful, open-air picnic ambiance. It’s a fresh twist on the DIFC brunch scene that simply upgrades your usual Saturday plans with something a little more special.

7. The Laughter Factory January 2026 in Dubai

Looking for a place to laugh your way into 2026? The Laughter Factory is back with its January tour, bringing sharp wit, international comedians, and a no-filter humour to the city’s most best venues. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and that’s guaranteed.

Plus a good laugh seems to be the best way to kick off the weekend energy.

Tickets: Start from AED 160

When:

Friday, Jan 9 – Mezz, The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Saturday, Jan 10 – Studio One Hotel

Friday, Jan 16 – Radisson Hotel, DAMAC Hills

Saturday, Jan 17 – Dukes, The Palm

6. Vote for your fav burger at the Dubai Burger Championship

Clear your schedule and come hungry, because Dubai is about to crown its ultimate burger champ. From January 8 to 11, the Dubai Burger Championship takes over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre with four days of flame, flavour and full-on festival energy.

This isn’t a walk-around-and-snack situation. Burger brands from the UAE and around the world are battling it out live, cooking exclusive creations you won’t find anywhere else. You get to taste, vote and help decide the winners, from Best UAE Burger to the overall Dubai Burger Champion.

There’s going to be live fire cooking, international guest chefs, music, DJs, open-air seating and a buzzing crowd from afternoon till night.

It’s family-friendly too, with a dedicated Kids & Family Fun Zone and free entry for little ones under 8.

When: January 8–11, 2026

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Tickets: From AED 60 | 4-day pass AED 200

More deets here!

5. The ultimate winter getaway for families

Longbeach Campground has everything needed to create memories that last a lifetime. From exciting outdoor adventures to cozy moments by the bonfire, this glamping spot by the beach offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Whether it’s painting, pottery, kayaking, or a BBQ dinner by the beach, this winter retreat is sure to bring the whole family closer together.

Imagine waking up to a seaside breakfast, enjoying a day of fun activities, and finishing the evening with a movie under the stars. It’s more than just a vacation; it’s a chance to bond with your loved ones in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

Enjoy endless family-friendly activities here!

4. Experience the thrill of Middle East Car and Bike Week

Petrol heads, get revving cus the Middle East Car & Bike Week 2026 is coming up at the Dubai Studio City this weekend, Jan 10–11.

Celebrate everything automotive, from sleek supercars and high-performance motorcycles to custom builds and adrenaline-pumping live stunts. The event spans 10 interactive arenas, letting you explore innovations, get up close with luxury rides, and soak in the ultimate car and bike culture.

Here you’ll def find something to admire, experience, and even test out this weekend.

When: Saturday & Sunday, Jan 10–11 2026

Where: Dubai Studio City

Tickets: From AED 37.50

3. Sing your heart out at this brunch in Mama Shelter

Serving up some vibes, Mama Shelter in Business Bay launched a new brunch where you can dig into Italian classics, enjoy live cooking stations, sip on free-flowing drinks –

AND then grab the mic to show off your vocals!

The karaoke brunch is a cool addition that’d help you let loose and kick off the weekend with a fun, musical twist. Don’t worry about going off-beat either, cus they’ve got some great drinks packages so you probably will have a great time (that you might or might not remember)

When: Saturdays, 1pm–5pm

Where: Mama Shelter, Business Bay

Info: mamashelter.com | 056 509 1956

2. Viral “Kolaveri” star is back in town!

On Sunday, Jan 11, Coca-Cola Arena will light up with the electrifying energy of Anirudh Ravichander, the music sensation whose hits have defined a generation.

His songs have united fans with unforgettable anthems, so expect all those tracks that have made you vibe (even when it wasn’t in a language you’re familiar with). So, like ChatGPT would say “this isn’t JUST a concert, it’s an experience you’ll remember long after the last note.” Would totes agree on that.

When: Sunday, 11 January 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: From AED 75

More deets here!

1. Score some cool & exclusive freebies at the e& MOTB

It’s that time of the year again!

e& MOTB is back for 2026 at Dubai Design District (d3), and this year’s got some amazinggg things in stock for you.

The pop-up festival is bigger than ever with 27 trendiest new food and drink stalls, exclusive freebies, interactive experiences with your fav brands, & so much more! So get ready to snack, sip, and glow all in one spot.

Special PSA for you: The limited time fest is happening only until this 11th of Jan, so make sure to not miss out on this one.

When: Until 11 January 2026

Where: Dubai Design District, d3

Entry: Free

