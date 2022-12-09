The Moment US & Russian Prisoners Cross Paths On An Abu Dhabi Runway

United States President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has expressed thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in assisting with the return of American citizen Brittney Griner, according to Wam.

In February 2022, Britney Griner was arrested in Moscow after cannabis oil was found in her luggage. In November, was charged with smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. She was transferred to the Russian penal colony which is famous for harsh living conditions, until yesterday, when was released.

“Brittney’s coming home”

Moment WNBA star Brittney Griner was swapped for Russia's grinning Merchant of Death arms dealer Viktor Bout at Abu Dhabi airport in deal brokered by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince War criminal Bout smiled as he made his way towards the jet waiting for him pic.twitter.com/5fZoepLjKz — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 8, 2022

UAE and Saudi specialists were on the tarmac to aid the exchange

Griner-Bout exchange. #N588AT Dulles to Abu Dhabi. RA-61727 Moscow to Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/6jI9RqFXZr — RivetJoint (@SpeckleBelly64) December 8, 2022

The UAE and Saudi have been praised for the success of the mediation efforts

The statement confirmed that on December 8, American citizen Brittney Griner landed in Abu Dhabi by private plane from Moscow. The US and Russia exchanged the US basketball star for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout who was held in an American prison for 12 years, in the presence of specialists from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.