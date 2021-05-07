Community
A BTS Fan Event Is Being Held At A Dubai Cafe In A Month
Kris Jenner may work hard but BTS fans work harder as a highly-anticipated fan event is set to take place at The Sum of Us in one month.
The event is taking place to celebrate the group’s 8th anniversary in the entertainment business.
If you’re a HUGE BTS fan or know someone who’s absolutely gaga over em, make them mark their calendars down for June 11 and 12, 2021, from 1-8pm. Woot!
To celebrate Singularity on its 3rd year anniversary, fans have also donated 300 meals to the UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ food drive for Ramadan
Is this the best kind of fandom yet or what?
If you’re a BTS army, then you know what’s up
The registration form for the event is scheduled to drop on Sunday, May 9 at 7pm UAE time.
And not that you needed any reminding, but here’s the account to check out for more info.
Abu Dhabi fans, don’t lose hope because the dates for the AD fan event will be announced by BTS Event UAE soon enough.