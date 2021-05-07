A BTS Fan Event Is Being Held At A Dubai Cafe In A Month

Kris Jenner may work hard but BTS fans work harder as a highly-anticipated fan event is set to take place at The Sum of Us in one month.

The event is taking place to celebrate the group’s 8th anniversary in the entertainment business.

If you’re a HUGE BTS fan or know someone who’s absolutely gaga over em, make them mark their calendars down for June 11 and 12, 2021, from 1-8pm. Woot!