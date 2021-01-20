This Bubble Hotel In Al Ain Looks Incredibly Cool

Tired of crowded malls and beaches on the weekends? Glamping, or glamorous camping, is all the rage right now. It massively glows up the traditional and minimal experience of camping, enabling luxury in primitive settings.

We’ve got you the perfect glamping getaway with, get this, ACTUAL social distancing!

Arab-Israeli content creator Nas Daily shows us that now you can quite literally live in your own bubble thanks to the Bubble Hotel at Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain.

The Bubble Hotel At Jebel Hafit Is The Ultimate UAE Glamping Adventure