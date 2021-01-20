د . إAEDSRر . س

This Bubble Hotel In Al Ain Looks Incredibly Cool

Tired of crowded malls and beaches on the weekends? Glamping, or glamorous camping, is all the rage right now. It massively glows up the traditional and minimal experience of camping, enabling luxury in primitive settings.

We’ve got you the perfect glamping getaway with, get this, ACTUAL social distancing!

Arab-Israeli content creator Nas Daily shows us that now you can quite literally live in your own bubble thanks to the Bubble Hotel at Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain.

The Bubble Hotel At Jebel Hafit Is The Ultimate UAE Glamping Adventure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nas Daily (@nasdaily)

What’s a bubble hotel room, you ask?

It’s a sleek glass dome offering a stunning view of the surrounding mountains, with all the amenities you need. No more tent-sions!

Image via @sandylisastephenson

WiFi, air conditioning, and a bed in the middle of a desert?!

And a private bathroom! No more bushes and frantic head-turning. What’s more, there’s a telescope in your room for you to gaze at the beautiful night sky.

That’s right. It’s the Emirates, after all. 🤩

Image via @expat_ontheroad.

Click here to book your own bubble!

