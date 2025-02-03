Buckle Up For Action! Emirates Drift Championship 2025 Round 4 Is Here

Drift fans, get ready for the ULTIMATE showdown!

The Emirates Drift Championship 2025 is speeding toward its most intense round yet, and you do not want to miss this high-octane action.

Round 4 is set to bring the best of the best to the track, and it’s coming live on Smashi TV on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 5 PM… all happening at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas island Abu Dhabi

Tune in to watch roaring engines, burning rubber, and skilled racers push their limits for ultimate glory. Round 4 promises high-speed action, mind-blowing drifts, and heart-pounding moments as the top drift racers go head-to-head in a battle for supremacy.

It’s the biggest night of the championship, and you can catch every adrenaline-fueled second LIVE on Smashi TV.

Missed Round 2 and 3? No worries…Smashi TV has all the recaps!

Smashi TV brings you not only live coverage, but also epic recaps, and highlights of the races you missed, so you can get up to speed before the final round kicks off.

Just hit the link and relive all the jaw-dropping moments leading up to this epic finale.

Tune in this Saturday for an action-packed finale you won’t want to miss!

Tune in to Smashi TV on February 8 at 5 PM for exclusive coverage, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes insights as the 2025 Emirates Drift Champion is crowned!

Follow Smashi TV for all the latest updates, highlights, and exclusive interviews straight from the track!