So This Is What The Suites In Burj Al Arab Look Like

Known for being an icon of Arabian luxury in Dubai, Burj Al Arab has incredible spas, facilities, restos and of course being the infamous 5-star hotel, AMAZING suites! If you’ve ever wondered what the inside of a luxury hotel looks like, no need to ponder any further, we’re here to give you the lowdown. The Burj Al Arab Suites are equipped with facilities that just make sense

You may have had an idea of what the interiors of the suites may look like, but do you know how many there are? From one to three bedroom suites, there are 8 variation of suites, all unique in their own way. A private library and a butler? Unlike any two bedroom suite, the Presidential Suite at the Burj Al Arab has some truly unique facilities. Let’s start with the world class butler service and 24-hour concierge for the ultimate relaxation. Did we mention the unlimited entry to Summersalt Beach Club and Wild Wadi Waterpark or the personalised in-suite bar. How about those two spacious dressing rooms? If that wasn’t enough, the suite comes with a private LIBRARY!

Okay, let’s talk money Wondering how much it could cost for one night at the Two Bedroom Suite? Hold your breath and onto your credit card because one night at the luxurious two bedroom suite has a starting rate of AED24,000. I mean it does sleep 6 individuals. You’re probably wondering what’s the most expensive rate, right? The Diplomatic Three Bedroom Suite with Jumeirah’s Flexible Rate will bring the total to AED39,000 per night. Again, it does sleep 8 people.