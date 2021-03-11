Inspo
The Burj Khalifa Costs AED1.5 Million To Light Annually
Whuuda’ thunk it!
From a list of the top 10 landmarks in the world, the world’s tallest tower is actually the cheapest to light.
Ranking in at number 10 from a list that includes the Las Vegas Strip, the Empire State Building and Times Square, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa is the cheapest landmark to light, costing AED1.5 mill to illuminate its 1.2 million lights.
A list by Smart Lighting shows exactly how much it costs to light each landmark… and it ain’t cheap.
The Burj Khalifa is famous for its light shows and spectacular LED displays
The Burj is actually ‘green’ thanks to its solar panels and ranks tenth overall
It features 1,200,000 lights in total and saves 3,200 kilowatts of energy daily thanks to the solar panels, keeping costs relatively low in comparison with other landmarks.
The Las Vegas Strip is the most expensive attraction in the world to light and costs a whopping $USD483 MILLION to keep the 12,000,000 lights glowing
