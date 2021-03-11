The Burj Khalifa Costs AED1.5 Million To Light Annually

Whuuda’ thunk it!

From a list of the top 10 landmarks in the world, the world’s tallest tower is actually the cheapest to light.

Ranking in at number 10 from a list that includes the Las Vegas Strip, the Empire State Building and Times Square, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa is the cheapest landmark to light, costing AED1.5 mill to illuminate its 1.2 million lights.

A list by Smart Lighting shows exactly how much it costs to light each landmark… and it ain’t cheap.

The Burj Khalifa is famous for its light shows and spectacular LED displays