Careem Pay Just Made Online Shopping A Breeze

Do you ever get frustrated when you’re trying to buy something online, and it takes FOREVER to put in your payment, delivery, and contact information? Same. But hold up, because Careem Pay just launched One-Click Checkout, and it’s gonna change the game!

So basically, One-Click Checkout lets you shop online using the information you have already saved on your Careem app in one click. No more typing in your address, credit card number, and all that jazz whenever you want to buy something online. Just click the big green “Checkout with Careem Pay” button, and BOOM, you’re sorted!

And get this – it’s not just for any old website; Careem Pay’s One-Click Checkout is now available on 6thstreet.com, a faaaab online fashion retailer in the GCC

They’ve got over 1,200 brands worldwide, like Nike, Calvin Klein, L’oreal, and Rasasi. So you can shop to your heart’s content without any hassle.

Only we shopaholics would know just how PAINFUL some checkout processes can be on e-commerce sites… however, with One-Click Checkout, you can say goodbye to endless forms and entering the same details over and over again!

That means more sales for them and more sweet, sweet merch for us.

Madiha Sattar, VP of Careem Pay, said,

We are thrilled to launch a homegrown One-Click Checkout product through Careem Pay to simplify the checkout experience for customers shopping online. One-Click Checkout makes it super simple, fast and safe for customers in the region to shop online, while helping online retailers improve their sales conversion.

Careem Pay’s One-Click Checkout keeps your payment details private, which means you have one less thing to worry about when shopping online

When you checkout with Careem Pay for the first time, you’ll enter your phone number to confirm it’s you. After that, your contact details, saved addresses, and card details magically appear wherever you’re trying to checkout with Careem Pay. Yes….. literally in a single click.

One-Click Checkout is a feature that allows users to make purchases on third-party websites and apps using their Careem Pay account. Careem Pay is a digital wallet linked to your Careem account and can be used to pay for a variety of services both on and off the Careem app.

Get on the Careem app and create an account now to make your shopping experience easier with One-Click-Checkout

Download Careem from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

It’s just one more way that Careem Pay is making our lives easier and more convenient. Along with local and international transfers, as well as bill payments, Careem Pay now lets you send, spend and shop all from one app. Let’s get shopping!

If you’ve got a side hustle and want to get One-Click Checkout on your e-commerce site or app, you can learn more at checkout.careem.com.