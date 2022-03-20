Casey Neistat Went Surfing In Dubai Yesterday And Said It Was ‘An Amazing Life Experience’ He Never Thought Would Be Possible

If you haven’t heard the name, then what rock have you been living under?

Casey Neistat has taken over YouTube, starting off with very popular travel vlogs and content to quickly rising to be one of the most subscribed to channels and social media accounts online.

He’s in Dubai at the moment and couldn’t stop raving about the beauty of surfing in Dubai and it’s a sweet compliment to the UAE and the region’s never-ending opportunities for fun.

Check out the incredible pics below!

“Surfing in the Middle East is one of those life experiences I’d never imagined but will forever cherish just how special it was” In a tweet posted on Saturday, the YouTuber with 3 million Instagram followers tweeted: “Did you know you could surf in the Persian Gulf?! a gulf is closer to a lake than an ocean but with the right wind there’re waves! also surfing in the Middle East is one of those life experiences i’d never imagined but will forever cherish just how special it was.”

did you know you could surf in the Persian Gulf?! a gulf is closer to a lake than an ocean but with the right wind there’re waves! also surfing in the Middle East is one of those life experiences i’d never imagined but will forever cherish just how special it was 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CsNH79STpX — Casey Neistat (@Casey) March 19, 2022

He’s in the city for a couple of things, like the first-ever NAS summit

…where he’s one of the guest speakers, no less.

Nas, another popular creator who is known for his Nas Daily vlogs, hosted his first summit where he was able to sit down with the 40-year-old blogger to discuss the life of content creation and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nas Summit (@nassummit)

Aside from content creation, it’s pretty clear Neistat has a fix for surfing

And who knew Dubai’s waves could surpass his expectations?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Neistat (@caseyneistat)

Tempted to surf yet?

via GIPHY