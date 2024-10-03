Catch The Exciting New Season Of The UAE Handball Emirates Cup On Smashi TV

The Handball Federation has announced the official schedule for the new 2024-2025 season, with the competition set to kick off on October 4, broadcast on Smashi TV.

The Emirates Cup will be held in three rounds, with nine teams participating in the preliminary round, divided into two groups. The first group includes Shabab Al Ahli, Al Ain, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Wasl, and Al Wahda, while the second group consists of Sharjah, Mleeha, Al Jazira, and Al Nasr. The preliminary round results will determine the qualification of the group leaders and runners-up for the semi-finals, which are scheduled for October 22. The two teams that advance to the final will face off on the 26th of the same month.

On the other hand, Sharjah Club’s triumph in last season’s Cup was a testament to their exceptional performance throughout the tournament, backed by standout individual contributions from their players. As other teams have made key reinforcements this season, the competition is expected to be even more intense, setting the stage for a thrilling season.

