The CEO Of A Real Estate Company Reveals Where Rental Income Is At Today And Where It Should Be

With 25 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, Muhammad Shafi is one of the leading visionaries of property development in the Middle East.

As CEO of Prescott Real Estate Development and Director of Tabani Real Estate, Muhammad utilises his invaluable industry knowledge, expertise, and proven track record of success to spearhead the growth of both companies.

What is Prescott Real Estate?

Prescott Real Estate has been building homes in the UAE for well over a decade.

The brand is synonymous with quality projects. They cater to clients who seek homes at an affordable price without compromise on quality.