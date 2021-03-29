This City Walk Restaurant Has Prepared An Incredible Iftar Menu

Chival is a restaurant worth visiting at any time of the year, and with The Holy Month fast approaching, the contemporary restaurant is preparing to welcome you with an incredible iftar experience.

Located in La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, this year the team has gone ALL OUT to create a seriously tasty Iftar menu! (A sneak peek at the piccies below shows you what’s in store.) And you can follow your fantastic iftar at Chival with a night of shisha in the open courtyard… Perfect!

There is a range of offers available, with discounts for big groups, two-for-one iftar, and free for kids below 6. Scroll down for full deets.

Psst: Your exceptional Ramadan experience is also available for delivery! Book it on Careeem and Deliveroo

Delishii! Chival is serving up an incredible Ramadan experience, here’s everything you need to know