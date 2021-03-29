Latest
This City Walk Restaurant Has Prepared An Incredible Iftar Menu
Chival is a restaurant worth visiting at any time of the year, and with The Holy Month fast approaching, the contemporary restaurant is preparing to welcome you with an incredible iftar experience.
Located in La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, this year the team has gone ALL OUT to create a seriously tasty Iftar menu! (A sneak peek at the piccies below shows you what’s in store.) And you can follow your fantastic iftar at Chival with a night of shisha in the open courtyard… Perfect!
There is a range of offers available, with discounts for big groups, two-for-one iftar, and free for kids below 6. Scroll down for full deets.
Psst: Your exceptional Ramadan experience is also available for delivery! Book it on Careeem and Deliveroo
Delishii! Chival is serving up an incredible Ramadan experience, here’s everything you need to know
The team at Chival is hard at work creating an amazing sharing meal that will be served to your table
Perfect for big groups (reduced rates for big groups) or intimate family affairs, whet your appetite with this menu.
Break your fast with a spread of Middle Eastern favourites. Start with a range of salad and cold mezze, you’ll also have a selection of soups and hot mini-Lebanese mezze to choose from, including Cheese Fatayer, Shrimps Provencal, Meat Kibbeh and wood-fired manakeesh. Sounds amazing!
The mains are equally as impressive; you’ll enjoy Shish Taouk, Slow-cooked Lamb, Grilled Sea Bream and Chicken Stew.
And do NOT miss the desserts, the sweet line up includes kunafa with cheese and caramel honey sauce, (dreamyyy) rose-scented Halwa cheesecake, fruit platters and more.
Finish off with some fresh air! After iftar, take yourself to the cosy courtyard and enjoy shisha for just AED60.
The important bits
How much?
AED 169 (per person for groups of ten and more)
AED 239 (per person, including a selection of juices)
AED 119.50 (For kids aged 6-12, Kids below 6 eat free)
For more info, call +971 4 403 3111 or Email laville.dining@autographhotels.com
More info here
You can also get Two-for-One available during the 1st week of Ramadan, see www.MoreCravings.com