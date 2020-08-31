Coronavirus
UAE COVID-19 Trial Registrations Closes After Incredible Community Participation
Registrations for the Phase 3 trials of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine exceeded targets following a massive community response.
Over 31K volunteers registered for the trials, which included more than 120 nationalities, in less than 6 weeks.
Registration is now closed, although volunteers can continue to follow up according to the approved protocols.
Follows up to complete the trials is still underway
The Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais said of the major support, “the public-spirited nature of citizens and residents and their willingness to volunteer is a powerful endorsement of the proactive approach the UAE has taken in what is a world-leading inactivated vaccine trials programme.”
