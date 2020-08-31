د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

UAE COVID-19 Trial Registrations Closes After Incredible Community Participation

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Registrations for the Phase 3 trials of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine exceeded targets following a massive community response. 

Over 31K volunteers registered for the trials, which included more than 120 nationalities, in less than 6 weeks.

Registration is now closed, although volunteers can continue to follow up according to the approved protocols.

Follows up to complete the trials is still underway

The Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais said of the major support, “the public-spirited nature of citizens and residents and their willingness to volunteer is a powerful endorsement of the proactive approach the UAE has taken in what is a world-leading inactivated vaccine trials programme.”

Listen to The Lovin Daily: Schools Are Back: 300,000 Students Returning To School Across The UAE This Week

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?