Kids Over 5 Can Now Get The COVID Vaccine In Dubai

The Dubai Health Authority is now taking bookings for kids over the age of 5.

“The current Covid-19 vaccination is available for citizens and Dubai residents who have a valid Dubai residence visa and are 5 years and above” however children with an active COVID 19 infection or who have previously had an immediate or severe allergic reaction to any vaccine or any vaccine component are not eligible (see below for full details).

You must provide the following information your health provider

The following children are not eligible for the vaccine

See full info here

Make your bookings now with the DHA or DHA WhatsApp

