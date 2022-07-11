These Genius Antigen Testing Kits Will Get Your COVID-19 Results In 15 Mins

We’ve all been there – A long line for the COVID tests, paying a huge amount, and then a panic-struck 4-hour wait for the results.

But what if you didn’t have to do all that? What if we told you that there’s a faster, more affordable option?

Enter CoviSelf- A rapid antigen test kit that gives results in 15 minutes available here

via GIPHY

No, this is not a dream!

CoviSelf is a rapid antigen self-test that can detect all variants including the latest Omicron in just 15 minutes. You just have to follow 4 simple steps, et voilà! Get the results instantly.

The best part? It costs just AED 25! You can order it online through the NCP website and have it delivered to your doorstep on the same day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Care Products (@nationalcareproducts)

Free delivery on bulk orders

For orders above 5 packs, you can also avail free delivery! So there’s enough to go around for the whole family, while also being easy on the wallet.

Better safe than sorry. Make sure you get checked if you feel even the slightest of symptoms- cold, cough, fever, or body ache.

via GIPHY