CR7, Neymar Jr, Bellingham, Lamine Yamal Were All In Dubai Last Night

Dubai was on fire last night as the world’s biggest football stars descended into a celebration of talent, grit, and triumph
Ronaldo, Al-Nassr’s goal machine, walked away with two major accolades, including the Best Middle East Player award, and dazzled fans with his signature charm. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s rising superstar Jude Bellingham added more hardware to his growing collection, winning the Best Midfielder and Maradona Award in what has been a truly golden year for the 21-year-old.
Neymar and Ronaldo made headlines yet again as they were spotted dining together at Nobu, the luxury Japanese hotspot at Atlantis, further cementing Dubai’s reputation as a magnet for the elite.
Brazil’s pride, Vinicius Jr, lit up the night with not one but two trophies—Best Men’s Player and Best Forward—celebrating a record-breaking season that saw him shatter Lionel Messi’s record as the youngest player to score in multiple Champions League finals. Adding to the glamour was Neymar Jr, who made a triumphant appearance to collect a Player Career Award, and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, crowned Emerging Player.
Hosted alongside the prestigious 19th Dubai International Sports Conference, the awards drew over 100 million fan votes from around the world, smashing previous records. With breathtaking performances, heartfelt speeches, and iconic moments like Ronaldo sharing the stage with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the night was nothing short of magical.
As Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer, aptly put it, the 15th edition was a “landmark” moment for the sport, reaffirming Dubai’s status as the ultimate destination for football’s finest. Safe to say, the stars weren’t just shining—they were blazing in Dubai!
