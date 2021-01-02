د . إAEDSRر . س

The One When The Crown Prince Of Dubai And An Ostrich Had A Race

Leave it to HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to be racing not one but two ostriches on the very first day of a New Year.

In a new Instagram video shared by His Highness on January 1st, he is seen cycling while ostriches run across his path.

His Highness said it was another ‘close call’ after sharing videos of his encounter with the ostriches

This isn’t the first time the Crown Prince has encountered an experience of sorts either

Just a week ago, he posted the photo (see below) wherein you can see the ostriches obstructing the cycling path at what seems to be the Al Qudra cycle track.

He always gets the most cinematic moments.

Whatever the case is, the Crown Prince has definitely inspired many of us to keep going out, exercising, just to get a thrill out of these same encounters.

 

