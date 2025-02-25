David Gray Is Coming To Dubai And You Need To Grab Tickets ASAP!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai, get ready for an unforgettable night because David Gray is bringing his soulful vibes to the Coca-Cola Arena on October 31st, and you do NOT want to miss this!
Live Nation Middle East just dropped the announcement, and tickets are already FLYING off the virtual shelves!!!
If you’ve ever belted out his hit “Babylon” on a road trip or had “This Year’s Love” on repeat during those late-night chill sessions, you know exactly why this concert is a MUST.
And it’s not just about the classics. Gray’s live performances hit different. Expect an emotional rollercoaster, from heartwarming ballads to energetic anthems, all delivered with the raw passion that’s made him a legend. He’ll even throw in some gems from his latest album Skellig, proving that his magic only gets better with time.
Don’t wait until you’re watching everyone’s Instagram stories with FOMO… grab your tickets NOW!
