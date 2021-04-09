Community
A Deadly Virus Affecting Puppies Has Had An Outbreak In Parts Of The City
Petsville, a luxury boarding service company in Dubai, sent a circular about recent Parovirus outbreaks taking place in parts of Dubai.
Areas like JVC and JVT were the named cities of the deadly virus that is lethal to young puppies and senior dogs with weak immunity.
The source of the outbreak has not been traced yet, however; social media netizens discuss that it could have been an outcome of puppies that were sold sick by a pet shop or domestic breeding.
Two years ago, the Parovirus was detected in Dubai
If you’re not familiar, Parvovirus is a highly contagious and DEADLY virus that is mostly contracted by young dogs between six weeks and six months old if not vaccinated and cared for properly.
Although puppies are born with antibodies from their mothers, these antibodies eventually fade as they get older and it’s then up to the owners to ensure that their puppies are vaccinated with the course of parvo vaccinations.
How the virus can be transmitted to our doggos:
Parvo is an extremely contagious viral illness that can be transmitted through in TWO main ways
ONE is through direct contact, where the dogs either sniff or lick infected poop from the surface of where another infected dog has contaminated with its feces.
Puppies are curious and explore the world around them through their senses and especially through their smell.
Thus, they need to be taken extra care of as it then becomes easy for a curious puppy to contract the fatal virus.
The second way of contracting the virus is through indirect contact
The virus is quite resilient and is capable of surviving in the environment for long time periods, (up to two months or more if kept away from direct sunlight). The virus can latch onto:
- Clothing
- Human skin
- Toys and other equipment
- Shoes
It is vital for households to maintain hygiene levels when housing pets at home and surfaces should be regularly cleaned with disinfectants or other household bleaches – that are known to eliminate the virus.
To be a responsible doggo parent RN, you have to look at the signs and symptoms
Signs like discomfort, diarrhea, vomiting should be one or a few of the signs- if you see this, don’t send your dog to the a day care or dog parkand consult with your vet ASAP.
