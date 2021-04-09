A Deadly Virus Affecting Puppies Has Had An Outbreak In Parts Of The City

Petsville, a luxury boarding service company in Dubai, sent a circular about recent Parovirus outbreaks taking place in parts of Dubai.

Areas like JVC and JVT were the named cities of the deadly virus that is lethal to young puppies and senior dogs with weak immunity.

The source of the outbreak has not been traced yet, however; social media netizens discuss that it could have been an outcome of puppies that were sold sick by a pet shop or domestic breeding.

Two years ago, the Parovirus was detected in Dubai

If you’re not familiar, Parvovirus is a highly contagious and DEADLY virus that is mostly contracted by young dogs between six weeks and six months old if not vaccinated and cared for properly.

Although puppies are born with antibodies from their mothers, these antibodies eventually fade as they get older and it’s then up to the owners to ensure that their puppies are vaccinated with the course of parvo vaccinations.