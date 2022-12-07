Is Taking A Trip To Dubai Only For The Rich? This Creator Is Debunking Common Dubai Myths

It’s the holiday season and while some prefer to fly home, others take advantage of the days off work and school to travel to new countries. It’s no doubt that holidayers are flocking to Dubai during the winter months; the weather isn’t freezing, the sales are unmatched and there’s no better place for entertainment.

But like most stereotypes, a common one about Dubai is that it’s an expensive place to visit.

Ebrahim is an Emirati content creator and he’s debunking all the myths about Dubai on TikTok

Now, someone tweeted that a trip to Dubai is only for the rich but Ebrahim called it cap. Based on research by Numbeo, a trip to Dubai would cost the same as a trip to Rome, Berlin, Frankfurt and Seoul. Affording a 4-day trip to London or Tokyo, with that same budget, you can afford a 7-day trip to Dubai. Even YouTubers proved that $100 or AED367 a day is enough to cover accommodation, transport, food and leisure!

Other tweets mentioned that Dubai is a city for youth and has no elderly care

Ebrahim dedicated an entire episode to this and listed some of the facilities and services catered for seniors.

Episode 1 started off with a BANG debunking quite a common myth

Does Dubai’s GDP mostly rely on gas? How about no… Gas has always accounted for less than 5% of the city’s GDP.

What about starting a business in Dubai? Will it cost an arm and a leg? Check out this episode.