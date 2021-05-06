Riders Who Have Worked With Deliveroo The Longest Received A AED50,000 Bonus

Deliveroo just won an award (in our hearts) for the BEST initiative ever. The food delivery app has given back to its longest-working riders, each with an AED50,000 bonus as part of its ‘Thank You Fund.’

Pakistani resident Muhammad Khurram, who has worked with Deliveroo for six years, was one of the two lucky ones who was paid back for all the hard work they put in since the startup’s early days. Thirty-five-year-old Muhammed Zeeshan Ali is another beneficiary to the bonus, who said this was the first time he had received a bonus in his life, according to The National.

The life-changing initiative was done as a ‘thank you’ back to the food delivery app’s hardest working employees

Image Credits: The National