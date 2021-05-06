د . إAEDSRر . س

Riders Who Have Worked With Deliveroo The Longest Received A AED50,000 Bonus

Deliveroo just won an award (in our hearts) for the BEST initiative ever. The food delivery app has given back to its longest-working riders, each with an AED50,000 bonus as part of its ‘Thank You Fund.’

Pakistani resident Muhammad Khurram, who has worked with Deliveroo for six years, was one of the two lucky ones who was paid back for all the hard work they put in since the startup’s early days. Thirty-five-year-old Muhammed Zeeshan Ali is another beneficiary to the bonus, who said this was the first time he had received a bonus in his life, according to The National.

The life-changing initiative was done as a ‘thank you’ back to the food delivery app’s hardest working employees

Image Credits: The National

Both Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Khurram are among the other riders in the country to receive this amount as part of the Thank You Fund(worth a AED80million)

Amazing, and it’s partly all thanks to Deliveroo’s AED40billion stock market listing earlier in 2021. The AED50,000 payout was given to riders who successfully delivered the highest number of orders.

While other Deliveroo drivers are set to receive AED5,000 and AED2,500 bonuses! 

With 36,000 drivers under its belt- we look forward to seeing more and more of these heroes get the praise and bonus they rightfully deserve. 

via GIPHY

