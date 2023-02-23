د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Demi Lovato Will Perform Live In Dubai For The First Time Ever!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Get ready to sing your heart out to bops like “Cool For The Summer,” “Heart Attack,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and so much more with the one and only – Demi Lovato. ‘Cus guess what? Demi is coming to perform live in Coca-Cola Arena for the first time ever.

You read that right – Demi Lovato is performing live in Coca-Cola Arena for the FIRST TIME EVER!

Grab the gang and get ready to sing and dance the whole night away to bangin’ hits. It’s time to mark your calendars for March 18 ’cause Demi Lovato is about to turn up the heat right on your doorstep.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? March 18 – Doors open 6:30pm

Grab your tix now, click here.

Expect an unforgettable, high-energy performance filled with all of Demi’s greatest hits

From “Give Your Heart A Break” to “Confident,” get ready to sing your fave bops at the top of your lungs with your besties!

Demi Lovato is ready to take the Coca-Cola Arena by storm for the first time ever. Moreover, this concert is brought to you by Blu Blood in association with the Coca-Cola Arena and in partnership with Dubai Calendar.

Grab your tix NOW, click here!

The Important Bits:

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena

When? March 18, 2023 – Doors open 6:30 pm

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable performance by Demi –

Grab your tix NOW, click here!

Sponsored Logo

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

Visit Coca-Cola Arena's Official Website
Coca-Cola Arena On Instagram

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer