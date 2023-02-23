Demi Lovato Will Perform Live In Dubai For The First Time Ever!

Get ready to sing your heart out to bops like “Cool For The Summer,” “Heart Attack,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and so much more with the one and only – Demi Lovato. ‘Cus guess what? Demi is coming to perform live in Coca-Cola Arena for the first time ever.

Grab the gang and get ready to sing and dance the whole night away to bangin’ hits. It’s time to mark your calendars for March 18 ’cause Demi Lovato is about to turn up the heat right on your doorstep.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? March 18 – Doors open 6:30pm

Expect an unforgettable, high-energy performance filled with all of Demi’s greatest hits

From “Give Your Heart A Break” to “Confident,” get ready to sing your fave bops at the top of your lungs with your besties!

Demi Lovato is ready to take the Coca-Cola Arena by storm for the first time ever. Moreover, this concert is brought to you by Blu Blood in association with the Coca-Cola Arena and in partnership with Dubai Calendar.

The Important Bits:

