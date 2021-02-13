Latest
4 Deals On Desert Bikes That Riders Need To See
Winter in Dubai has been the best time for residents, with many taking to the desert to set up camp, BBQ the night away and athletes take advantage of the cool by taking their bike out for a ride.
If you wish to dare yourself on a new hobby or you’re a bonafide rider, here are some sweet deals you might be keen on:
4. Take on your favourite part of the day with a 26-inch foldable mountain bike from Land Rover
Get the Land Rover foldable mountain bike for AED390
3. With Shimano 8 speed, the VLRA baby is ’bout to switch your game
Foldable, with a disc break front and back, plus you get a good AED49 off with this deal
Get the VLRA bike for AED360 here
2. This MTB Land Rover Mountain Bike 26inch bike has a grippy surface that will prevent unwanted slippage
Safety is key, after all.
Save $$$ and get it for AED549 here
1. The Aster Sport Mountain bike is a steel that’s a steal
