DIFC's Newest Hot To Trot Resto Lounge Is Offering FREE Shisha ALL Week! #WINNING!

The hottest new addition to the DIFC’s dining scene, GLO Lounge is all set to crank up things up a notch this Eid

Known for its LED light arches, sophisticated cocktails and premium dishes, Glo Dubai (located on P Level of Al Fattan Currency House) will also be serving up guests FREE shishas for an entire week!

Now apart from shisha-holics, foodies will also get a major kick out of this uber lit venue, as the menu boasts of a variety of appetizers, canapés, sliders, oven-baked pizzas, dumplings, sushi and a host of mains.

 

Dine alfresco under the glowing arches and soak in the best of the resto’s pan Asia with western influences

Take your pick from an indoor or outdoor seating and enjoy the sheer decadence of the picturesque destination.

Non-alcoholic packages start from AED500.

 

Deets:

Where? P Level, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC

Offer dates: Free shisha from May 11 -17

For more deets call, 0506829537⁣⁣.

