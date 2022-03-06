د . إAEDSRر . س

Ditch The Lazy Weekend Vibes And Head To This Dubai Hot Spot To Make Some Memories

Most of us work through the week and plan to have a killer weekend but as always likely end up on the couch watching reality TV shows. We’re not seizing the moment and making the most of the weekend.

Make it a goal to make every weekend a memorable one, and we know just where you can go!

It’s time to unwind in an old-school tavern-like spot in Dubai in Media Rotana.

Grab a light bite, sumptuous meal and drinks for days at Level 1 @ The Terrace for the memorable weekend you’re looking for

Did we mention they’ve got a Who’s Who band that’s going to have you singing well into your workweek?

Level 1 @ The Terrace keeps it lively with good ‘ol country rock music and fan-favourite sharing platters

We might be saying weekend, but Level 1 @ The Terrace is the ultimate go-to destination for an unpretentious night out on the town, every day of the week.

It’ll make you feel like you’re in an old-school tavern with the wooden decking, furniture. Throw in great music, delish food, and you know you’re in for a great night!

Now, add the 60s, 70s, 80s, and even 90s country-rock music by the Who’s Who = Awesome! The international award-nominated band has been jamming in the UAE since 2019, the duo from South Africa surely knows how to keep it lively at Level 1 @ The Terrace every Friday.

Now, let’s talk about the juicy stuff!

The menu consists of all your favourites from around the world like Chicken Teriyaki, Quesadillas, Veggie Fritters and lots more goodies. PLUS, the drinks list goes on for miles!

The important bits

Where? Level 1, at The Terrace, Media Rotana

When? Sunset Deals over the weekends and the band plays every Friday.

Media Rotana
With its chilled-out vibe, great music and a fantastic selection of cocktails and flavours, Level 1 The Terrace at Media Rotana is the ultimate go-to venue for an unpretentious night out on the town. The rooftop venue boasts a new look on its west section complete with wooden decking, furniture and decoration that resembles an old school tavern. Expect a menu of international favourites consisting of light bites and sumptuous meals as well as a mile-long drinks list that's sure to satisfy. Perfect for unwinding on weeknights and for when you just want to sit back and do nothing on the weekends, Level 1 The Terrace is a landmark venue within Media Rotana with its superb city location in the bustling district of Barsha Heights.
