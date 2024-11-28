DJ Mahmut Orhan And Lost Frequencies Are Joining The Yasalam After-Party Lineup!

The excitement of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 just got even biggerrr…

Turkish DJ Mahmut Orhan and Lost Frequencies will perform at the Yasalam Official After-Party over Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend!

Save the dates, December 5-8, for the prestigious F1 season finale at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit and all the fun along the way!

Friday After-Party: ⁠Afterlife at Yas Gateway Park

It all starts with Afterlife featuring DJ duo Tale of Us on December 6.

Saturday After-Party: Mahmut Orhan at Garden on Yas

Then, on Saturday, Mahmut Orhan will take over Garden on Yas with his deep house beats. Yep, that’s the DJ who gifted Feel to the world. With over 500 million streams worldwide and his innovative album Pangea, Orhan’s performance is sure to be a night to remember!

Tickets start at AED 395. Find them at yasmarinacircuit.com.

Sunday After-party: Lost Frequencies at Garden on Yas and ⁠Eran Hersh at Luna Lounge

To wrap up the weekend, Lost Frequencies will close the Yasalam parties on Sunday, December 8. You definitely know him for hits like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now! With over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Lost Frequencies’ performance will be the per-fect finale of the F1 weekend!

Tickets from AED 425. Book them now at yasmarinacircuit.com.

But that’s not all… You can enhance your F1 experience with these fab after-parties!

On Saturday and Sunday, the OPA After-Party at Deck at Nine will bring a burst of Greek energy to Abu Dhabi. With traditional plate-smashing, vibrant music and a delish dining experience from OPA, this party will be a high-energy highlight of the weekend.

Price: AED 700 per night.

Looking for something a bit more sophisticated? The CE LA VI After-Party at Luna Lounge on Sunday, December 8, is the place to be. Eran Hersh, a DJ and producer from Miami, will make you dance the night away to the beats of deep house and Afro house.

With stunning views of Yas Marina Circuit, world-class DJs and an elegant ambiance, this after-party is the perf way to cap off the Grand Prix weekend.

Price: AED 350.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders can also enjoy the FAB After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park! Watch Teddy Swims & Peggy Gou (Dec 5), Maroon 5 (Dec 6), Eminem (Dec 7) and Muse (Dec 8) perform all in Etihad Park… Make sure to book your tickets now before they are gone!