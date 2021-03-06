Rapper Drake Mentioned Dubai In A Song And UAE Residents Can’t Get Enough Of It

Canadian rapper Drake mentioned Dubai again in a new song that has been making rounds, especially in Dubai. The highly-anticipated album Scary Hours 2 have released a couple of songs, and Drake fans had nothing but excitement for the release. The song Lemon Pepper Freestyle has been on so many residents’ stories and tweets It’s always an exciting time when artists mention the city we live in, the community reaction to this song proves that very sentiment.

The lyric that has been making rounds: “Dubai embrace me like a Emirati”

“Dubai embrace me like a Emirati (Facts)” @Drake — BIG HASS (@BIG_HASS) March 5, 2021

Drake also made mention of HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, calling him family It’s no secret that HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and the Canadian rapper have had a friendship since 2015, during his first visit to the city until date. It’s no wonder the lyrics, “And that’s facts, Hamdan Mohammed like my third cousin (Facts)/Mansoor Mohammed like my real brother (Facts)/Dubai embrace me like a Emirati (Facts).” We love to see it.

Chances are you’ve been seeing the lyrics on everyone’s IG Stories We know we have.

The rapper has included mention of Dubai many times in the past In fact, his hits Only You Freestyle also made rounds as a meme in the Arab world, with the ‘Habibti please’ line that has now been embedded in our minds. Other artists have also taken on the route of mentioning our city in songs, such as the likes of Arash (Iranian pop singer), American rapper Tyga, DJ Sava and more.