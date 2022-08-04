6 Activities That Will Make Your Summer In Dubai Unforgettable

Summer in Dubai doesn’t have to mean you are all cooped up in your house! There are so many things to do in this city that keep you away from the scorching heat and in the midst of all the fun.

Keep scrolling to see the top 6 things you can try this summer to live your best best life

1. Rent a car and hit your fav spots

Dubai is home to the fanciest cars on the block. If you're in this city, the journey is incomplete without AT LEAST one ride in a gram-worthy car!

After all, this is Dubai- the land where all your dreams come true.

Now that you’re ready with your fancy new engines, head down to these next few spots for a summer that’s about to get a LOT more COOL.

2. Hit the beautiful blue with some exciting watersports

What’s a better way to escape the summer heat than to be surrounded by water? Fly high above the vast blue oceans and witness the breathtaking Jumeirah skyline at an angle like never before when you try out flyboarding. Don’t miss out on the exciting chance to learn professional techniques from expert instructors and dive into underwater experiences that will give you memories for a lifetime!

4. Indoor theme parks, because the fun doesn’t have to end outdoors!

Dubai is home to some of the world’s largest indoor theme parks: IMG Worlds of Adventure and LEGOLAND. There’s something for everyone at these fun spots- from themed and interactive rides to surreal performances!

Don’t miss out on a crazy ride of the World’s fastest rollercoaster, the Formula Rossa, located in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi which is now just a road trip away from Dubai via the non-stop super highway, Sheikh Zayed Road.

5. Enjoy all the goodies of a winter wonderland

Head down to the Mall of the Emirates for all your shopping needs, and also visit Ski Dubai- a record-breaking indoor ski resort where you can meet and greet penguins, while also embarking on endless adventures ranging from skiing to snowboarding, ziplining and chair-lifting. Also on offer is the Snow Cinema, with its one-of-a-kind cinematic experience set in the Ski Dubai snow-filled landscape.

The infamous Dubai Mall is also home to an indoor ice rink. It’s the perfect activity for children and adults who want to learn to skate on real ice!

6. Indulge in a culinary experience that extends across the globe

Dubai is home to some delicious meals that are sure to make your stomach feel like you’ve travelled around the world.

Taste a little bit of everything, from authentic Arabic food to seafood delights and speciality ice creams and coffee. You’re at THE spot for all things food! From high-end restaurants to tiny cafes on the roadside- there’s something for ALL wallets! *wink wink*

