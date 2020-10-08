A Dubai-Based Small Business Owner Posted A Heartbreaking Video Showing Cancelled Orders

COVID-19 has caused difficulties for people as well as businesses across the globe. Small-businesses were hit the hardest as many of them did not have the capacity to stay afloat. Dubai was no different as we did see some of our favourites go through a tough time or get shut down. Amidst all this chaos, a small business owner from Dubai posted a video to TikTok to show the impact of cancellations on small businesses

The Glite Store (@shopglite) is based in Dubai and has started to ship worldwide now. A team member showed in the video how courier charges work especially with cancellations and the difference it makes to such owners. It is super important to be kind to one another at this time. This is exactly why Lovin Dubai launched the Business Bounce Back campaign successfully nearly 5 months ago