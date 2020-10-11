Dubai-Based Student Adorably Distributed Roses To Frontliners For All Their Hard Work

In 2020, the real superheroes are the frontliners. They’ve been working beyond extra hours and this has been a tough time for them more than anyone.

Amidst all the chaos, a Dubai-based student, Abarna Sai decided to step up and do some good too, and what better way than to start with some thanks.

Abarna contacted the Transport and Rescue Department at Dubai Police because she wanted to meet the force’s frontliners and thank them personally for all their good work