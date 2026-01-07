Sponsored

Air Supply Is Bringing 50 years Of Iconic Love Songs To Dubai

Farah Makhlouf
By

If your playlist has ever leaned heavily into feelings, slow dances, or dramatically staring out of a car window at night, then this one’s for you.

Soft rock legends Air Supply are heading to Dubai, and yes, it’s about to get very emotional (in the best way possible)

The iconic duo, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, are bringing their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour to Coca-Cola Arena, and honestly, that’s five decades of love songs, heartbreak anthems, and melodies that refuse to age. From the moment the first note of Lost in Love hits, expect a full-blown nostalgia trip, with hands in the air, lyrics shouted word for word, and maybe even a sneaky tear or two.

 

Whether you grew up with Air Supply on repeat or discovered them through your parents’ CD collection (or dramatic movie montages), this night promises soaring vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and that warm, fuzzy feeling only timeless music can deliver

With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, Air Supply didn’t just soundtrack a generation; they became the soundtrack. All Out of Love, Making Love Out of Nothing at All, and those unmistakable harmonies will hit home. This isn’t just a concert, it’s a shared memory-making moment between fans old, new, and everyone who’s ever fallen in love with a power ballad.

The Important Bits

Date: January 30, 2026

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Get your tickets HERE!

More like this

