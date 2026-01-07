Air Supply Is Bringing 50 years Of Iconic Love Songs To Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
If your playlist has ever leaned heavily into feelings, slow dances, or dramatically staring out of a car window at night, then this one’s for you.
The iconic duo, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, are bringing their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour to Coca-Cola Arena, and honestly, that’s five decades of love songs, heartbreak anthems, and melodies that refuse to age. From the moment the first note of Lost in Love hits, expect a full-blown nostalgia trip, with hands in the air, lyrics shouted word for word, and maybe even a sneaky tear or two.
With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, Air Supply didn’t just soundtrack a generation; they became the soundtrack. All Out of Love, Making Love Out of Nothing at All, and those unmistakable harmonies will hit home. This isn’t just a concert, it’s a shared memory-making moment between fans old, new, and everyone who’s ever fallen in love with a power ballad.
Date: January 30, 2026
Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Get your tickets HERE!
