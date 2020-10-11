د . إAEDSRر . س

A Dubai Student Personally Thanked Frontline Workers For Their Incredible Work

In 2020, the real superheroes are the frontliners. They’ve been working beyond extra hours and this has been a tough time for them more than anyone.

Amidst all the chaos, a Dubai-based student, Abarna Sai decided to step up and do some good too, and what better way than to start with some thanks.

Abarna contacted the Transport and Rescue Department at Dubai Police because she wanted to meet the force’s frontliners and thank them personally for all their good work

Abarna gave out the flowers to the Department’s officers and employees to thank them especially for all their work during the National Sterilization Programme

 

It is instances like this one that has helped in making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world

Abarna’s parents also thanked the Dubai Police for allowing their daughter to distribute the flowers and wished them success for the future.

2020 definitely calls for more of these warm and cute moments, especially when it comes to frontliners

